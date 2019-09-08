Windies player Brathwaite’s bowling action under review again

Dubai: West Indies player Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston that ended on Monday.

The Match Officials’ Report, which was handed over to the West Indies management, cited concerns about the legality of the 26-year-old’s bowling action during the course of the match.

Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had earlier been reported for a suspect bowling action in August 2017 but was cleared following an independent assessment.

With Brathwaite being reported again, he will be required to submit to further testing by 14 September. He is, however, permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

Details of the ICC regulations for the review of bowlers reported with suspected illegal bowling actions can be found here.

The media release on Brathwaite being reported earlier is available here and the one on the action being found to be legal can be found here.

