Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to reach final against Djokovic

Wimbledon 2019
London: Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their first meeting at Wimbledon since their 2008 classic, setting up a final against Novak Djokovic, who defeated Roberto Bautista Agut also in four sets.

The Swiss superstar,  Federer, played at his aggressive best on the return of serve, at the net and in long rallies to beat World No. 2 Nadal 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their semi-final, which lasted three hours and two minutes, on Centre Court.

Roger Federer is the third oldest man ever to play in a Grand Slam final after 39-year-old Ken Rosewall featured in the 1974 Wimbledon and US Open finals.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic defied a mid-match slump to reach the Wimbledon final with a four-set victory over Roberto Bautista Agut.

In an agitated display, the Serb beat Spain’s Bautista Agut 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 to reach his 25th Grand Slam final.

Four-time winner Novak Djokovic reached his sixth Wimbledon final.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will face off in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, and there will be history on the line.

Federer is chasing his record-extending eighth Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam singles title, whereas Djokovic is after his fifth Wimbledon and 16th Slam crown.

