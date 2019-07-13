Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to reach final against Djokovic

London: Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their first meeting at Wimbledon since their 2008 classic, setting up a final against Novak Djokovic, who defeated Roberto Bautista Agut also in four sets.

The Swiss superstar, Federer, played at his aggressive best on the return of serve, at the net and in long rallies to beat World No. 2 Nadal 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their semi-final, which lasted three hours and two minutes, on Centre Court.