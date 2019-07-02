Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic off to wining start, Cori Gauff scripts history

London: Defending champion Novak Djokovic got his campaign for a fifth Wimbledon title off to a winning start on Monday while Cori Gauff scripted Wimbledon history by dispatching Venus Williams in the first round.

Djokovic defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany with 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 scoreline. Cori Gauff scripted Wimbledon history, as the 15-year-old defeated Venus Williams with 6-4, 6-4 score in the first round.

On the other hand, Naomi Osaka’s bid to win a third Grand Slam title came to a premature end when she lost to Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the first round.

The 21-year-old Japanese said she had felt a weight lifted from her after losing her number one world ranking but it did not show against a talented opponent on Centre Court.