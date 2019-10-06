Wild tuskers spotted roaming on road in Jharsuguda; panic grips locals

Wild tuskers
Jharsuguda: Panic gripped the people after four wild tuskers were seen moving on the road near Pitmala under Kirmira block of Jharsuguda district today.

According to reports, the jumbos were spotted coming out of the Bhimajori forest under Bagdihi forest division. On intimation, forest department personnel reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Reportedly, the forest personnel are keeping track of the movement of the pachyderms.

Locals said that every year the wild jumbos enter the farmlands in Kolabira, Kirmira, Laikera block, and other nearby areas and destroy the paddy fields. They also sometimes enter human habitations resulting in human casualties and loss of property.

As the tuskers were seen nearby the village, the people are sensing untoward incidents in the future. In the meanwhile, the forest officials are closely watching the movement of jumbos.

