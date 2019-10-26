Wild elephants wreak havoc in Sundargarh’s Bonai

Sundargarh: A herd of wild elephants wreaked havoc in about three panchayats in Bonai area of Sundargarh district.

According to sources, a herd of 15-20 elephants had entered into Bonai area in search of food last night. The pachyderms went on a rampage damaging several houses and crops in Baneikela, Deoposh and Badagaon areas.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot and are trying to drive away the animals into the forest.

The forest staff are constantly monitoring the movements of the jumbo to avoid any unpleasant situation, informed the forest personnel.