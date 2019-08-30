WI Legend Vivian Richards Falls Ill During Pre-Game Show, Carried Off Field

Kingston: Former West Indies captain Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second ICC World Championship Test between India and West Indies at Sabina Park here on Friday.

Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis on official broadcasters Sony was doing a pre-match show when he complained of uneasiness. While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.

It has been learnt that Richards suffered from dehydration due to excessive humid conditions. He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up. He is currently getting medical attention in the West Indies dressing room.

The West Indies legend is 67 years of age now. He turned out in 121 Tests for the Windies, scoring 8540 runs at an average of 50.23 while in 187 ODIs he tallied 6721 runs at an average of 47.

Richards recently sat down for a long interview organised by the BCCI with Indian skipper Virat Kohli before the first Test in Antigua.