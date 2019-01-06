Why ‘Selfie Bebo’ Simran Singh’s death still a mystery?

Sambalpur: On January 3, the entire Odisha was shaken by the mysterious death of Sambalpuri album artist Simran Singh, who was known for her popular music video ‘Selfie Bebo.’

The 20-year-old actress was found dead with severe injury marks on her face and body under the Mahanadi Bridge near Goira Matha in Sambalpur district.

While many doubt that the actress took her own life by jumping off the bridge due to her estranged relationship with her husband, Dhrubaraj Suna aka Yug, the truth still lies buried.

Simran’s family levelled murder allegations on her husband, a resident of Belapada in Bolangir district. However, the police registered a case of unnatural death and began the probe.

However, the case took a new turn next morning after a voice message of Simran went viral on social media in which she was heard crying. In her last message, Simran had said that she was going through mental stress due to her estranged relationship and concluded saying that she was going away from everyone.

The deceased actress believed to have recorded the voice message onboard Samaleshwari Express before getting down at Khetrarajpur railway station. But the question from where was she coming still unexplained?

If sources are to be believed, Simran had gone to Bhawanipatna to perform in a Zero Night celebration party. According to CCTV footage examined by police, Simran got down from the train at 5.10 pm on January 2.

Sources in the police informed that a girl and three youths had later spotted Simran near the bridge at around 11 pm. However, the question as to how she reached the bridge, which is about nine km away from the Khetrarajpur railway station, is yet to be solved.

Reports say Simran had talked to her mother on January 1 and told her about the dilemma she was in after her relationship with Yug turned sour. Simran’s mother had also asked her to come back home.

“Though she was willing to return and had boarded the train for home, her alleged suicide seems to be mysterious,” a family member said on conditions of anonymity.

On the other hand, the deceased actress’s mother Raani Singh, who stays in Jharsuguda, questioned the police investigation. “Why the police arrested Yug now under POCSO Act, even if she had filed a complaint against him in April last year,” she questioned.

On the basis of the complaint of the Simran’s mother, the police had registered a case (56/18) under Sections 366 & 376 of the IPC and Section 3 of the POCSO Act.

However, during that period the young couple had attended many cultural programmes and shot some music videos together. They also tied the nuptial knot and were staying together for some months.

The bereaved mother also alleged that despite her repeated requests to arrest Yug for abducting Simran and bring her back, no action was taken by the police.

She further alleged that Yug’s arrest under the POCSO Act is a conspiracy to shield him and convert the ‘planned murder case’ into a suicide.

Simran’s mother also pointed out that if her daughter jumped off the bridge, why there were no bruises on her body? And a mirror, which she always carries in her vanity bag did not have a single scratch, even after falling from the 30 feet high bridge.

As per the latest reports, Jharsuguda police today received Simran’s autopsy report from its Bolangir counterpart. The post-mortem report revealed that Simran died due to injuries on her head and chest.

Sources said that the viscera report is yet to be received by the police, which could unearth the real cause behind the actress’ death.

In the meantime, Simran’s husband Yug has been forwarded to the court in Jharsuguda today. Earlier, he had denied his involvement in Simran’s death and told the media persons that he was uncertain whether Simran committed suicide or killed by someone else.

Yug had claimed that they had stopped talking to each other for many days. He also said that there was some personal issue between them following which they were staying separately.

The entire incident looks murky and raises several doubts in the minds of people as well as the bereaved family members. Time will tell whether the police will be able to unravel the mystery behind Simran’s death or the case will remain unsolved.