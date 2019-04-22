Why Dharmendra Pradhan allowed to go scot-free, BJD questions CEO

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha demanding immediate action against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly misbehaving with election squad.

The party expressed displeasure as to why no action has been taken against Pradhan when a BJD Minister has been arrested for the same offence. The CEO and Election Commission must exhibit impartiality and immediate action should be taken against Pradhan, party spokesperson Sulata Deo said.

“It is unfortunate to note that while one Minister is arrested for obstructing flying squad on election duty from discharging their duties, Pradhan is allowed to go scot-free and no action is taken against him. This is extremely unfortunate,” the party said.

“We strenuously demand that immediate and strict action be taken against Pradhan in this regard failing which the people of Odisha will have grave questions in their hearts about the impartiality and neutrality of the CEO and the Election Commission in this 2019 elections,” the party spokesperson said.

“We hope you will take this demand very seriously to ensure that the dignity and impartiality of the Election Commission and the CEO are maintained and ensured before the people of Odisha as they go to vote,” she added.

In addition, the BJD filed five petitions with the CEO today pertaining to attack on Ananta Narayan Jena, violation of Election Commission’s guidelines by Dharmendra Pradhan who visited Aska in Ganjam district while polling was continuing, press meet by BJP violating silence/ban period, OTV scrolling news with BJP leaders statements violating silence/ban period and seizure of Rs 15 lakhs from BJP leaders in Brahmagiri.