Who is BJP’s CM candidate, Naveen asks at poll rally

Nayagarh: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to answer who is their CM candidate in the elections and from which constituency the candidate is contesting.

“The people of Odisha want to know who BJP’s chief ministerial candidate is. From which constituency the candidate is contesting the polls. Why the BJP fears to declare their CM candidate,” Naveen questioned.

Addressing public meeting in Daspalla in Nayagarh district today, Patnaik asked who and where is another engine of BJP.

“They (BJP leaders) are talking about double engine. But they did not come to Odisha during natural disasters like cyclonic storm Phailin, Hudhud, Titli, drought and flood. BJP’s Delhi engine visited Andhra Pradesh after Titli, but did not visit Odisha,” Patnaik pointed out.

Speaking about KALIA scheme, Naveen said so far 40 lakh farmers have been benefited from the scheme in Odisha, but the BJP at the Centre is conspiring to the financial assistance under the scheme.

“No one can stop the KALIA scheme till I am alive. On the day one of formation of BJD government, farmers will get two installments (Rs 10,000) of KALIA funds at a single go,” the BJD supremo said.

Highlighting the Mission Shakti, Patnaik said, “This is my favourite scheme. Women are the strength of society and double engine of development. We have declared in our election manifesto to provide works worth Rs 5,000 crore to Mission Shakti workers.”

“I am always with you. Your Chief Minister is always with you. You are my family and I will serve you till my last breath,” Naveen repeated.

Earlier in the day, the CM attended public meeting and conducted road show at Tumudibandha in Kandhamal district and Polsara in Ganjam district. He also held discussion with Aska MP candidate Pramila Bisoi.