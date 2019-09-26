White tiger ‘Subhranshu’ falls sick in Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: A five-year-old white tiger ‘Subhranshu’, one of the major draws of Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, is unwell.

The five-year-old big cat has been ailing since Sunday. It has been a cause of concern for the zoo authorities here as there are hardly any signs of progress in its condition.

While a team of doctors has been engaged for its treatment, it has become weak due to inadequate intake of food. Meanwhile, the zoo authorities termed the illness as related to liver.

Subranshu was born in 2014. Currently, there are 26 tigers, including this white tiger at Nandankanan.

Notably, as many as four elephants have died at the zoo this month so far due to herpes virus attack.