White tiger ‘Subhranshu’ dies in Nandankanan

Barang: White tiger ‘Subhranshu’, who was one of the major draws of Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar here, died on Tuesday due to liver-related ailments.

According to the zoo officials, the five-year-old tiger had fallen ill in September. He was being treated by the veterinary doctors and was under the supervision of OUAT experts since then. However, the white tiger died this morning.

Subhranshu was born to Royal Bengal Tiger Maneesh and white tigress Sneha on July 25, 2014.

