White nationalism not a threat: Trump

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
White nationalism
14

Washington: The US President Donald Trump said white nationalism has not posed a widespread threat to the world nor is it growing over the time as alleged.

Trump’s response comes after the massacre of at least 49 people in New Zealand mosques on Friday.

He told reporters in the Oval Office that  it was a small group of people who indulged in the mayhem.

Related Posts

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma awards

Odisha BJP Chief Basant Panda’s Nephew Harischandra…

Idea Sakhi, mobile-based safety service, launched for women

It may be recalled that the alleged killer appeared posted a lengthy manifesto earlier in which he claimed that white people were overwhelmed and displaced by foreign cultures and invaders.

The manifesto described Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

When Trump was asked about it, he said he had no idea about the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.