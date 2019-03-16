White nationalism not a threat: Trump

Washington: The US President Donald Trump said white nationalism has not posed a widespread threat to the world nor is it growing over the time as alleged.

Trump’s response comes after the massacre of at least 49 people in New Zealand mosques on Friday.

He told reporters in the Oval Office that it was a small group of people who indulged in the mayhem.

It may be recalled that the alleged killer appeared posted a lengthy manifesto earlier in which he claimed that white people were overwhelmed and displaced by foreign cultures and invaders.

The manifesto described Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

When Trump was asked about it, he said he had no idea about the matter.