White Cane Safety Day Celebrated In City

Bhubaneswar: State-level celebration of White Cane Safety Day was observed under the aegis of State Institute of Special Education and Research (SISER) at its Campus at Delta Square, Unit-8, Bhubaneswar.

The day started with mass conch blowing and Drum beating by the visually-impaired students of Louis Braille School for the Blind. A Grand White Cane Rally followed by an Awareness meeting was organised on the occasion.

Deputy Secretary of the SSEPD Dept. Ambika Prasad Pattanaik, Joint Director of SIRD Saroj Kumar Dash, District Social Security Officer (Head Qrs.) & the first Blind State Administrative Officer Sannyas Kumar Behera, Social activist Prafulla Kumar Panda, jointly flagged off the rally.

The rally aimed at making the public aware of the safety of White Cane users. The teacher trainees of SISER, Jagannath Institute of Special Education, Students of Louis Braille School for the Blind led the awareness rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambika Prasad Pattanaik said that white cane is the symbol of equality in inclusive society and the strength of visually challenged individuals. The World wide celebration of the day empowers the challenged group.

Dr. Premananda Mishra welcomed the guests and delivered concept note of the day is observed since 1964. Three hundred fifty numbers of white canes were distributed by SISER on the occasion. Two street plays “From darkness to light” and “We are all able” were played and cultural programmes marked the celebration.

More than five hundred individuals participated in the rally. Students from various parts of the State and Universities, colleges and schools participated in the State level celebration.