Where are 10 cr jobs promised by Centre, Naveen asks at poll campaign

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre after resuming poll campaign from his home turf in Ganjam.

Addressing a public meeting in Kanishi of Ganjam district, the Chief Minister slammed the Central government saying no one had come for help during cyclone Titli and drought in Odisha.

“The Centre did not extend help when natural disaster had ravaged Odisha. Now, leaders from the Centre are making frequent visit to the state in view of electoral gain,” he said.

On the occasion, Patnaik held a 60 km-road show. He also questioned the Centre where has the promise of one crore jobs a year and 10 crore jobs in five years gone. The Centre’s promise has proved false, he said.

The CM said the BJP in its 2014 election manifesto had promised to accord special category status to Odisha after coming to power. However, the party is yet to fulfil the promise even after five years.

He further said the state government has implemented numerous schemes for the welfare of the people after coming to power. “The flagship KALIA scheme has benefitted 40 lakh farmers and target has been set to provide financial aids to 20 lakh more, but permission is not being granted for it,” he said.