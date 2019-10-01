Whatsapp will not work on these iPhones from February 2020

New Delhi: WhatsApp which is currently active on iOS 8 device will become dormant from February 1, 2020.

The latest update from Whatsapp said,” for the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone”.

“The new modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can’t provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone’s operating system,” it added.

However, the iPhone users can continue with the old version of Whatsapp until February 1, 2020.