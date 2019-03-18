WhatsApp to come up with new updates

New Delhi: Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is all set to release new features to it. The new features and additions are going to transform how WhatsApp users will communicate with each other post the updates.

WhatsApp has been trying to combat fake news by restricting forwarded messages, as well as released advertisements to educate the users about the news that is shared on the platform.

Here are top-5 features:

Fingerprint Security

WhatsApp is to introduce extra protection for the app’s inbox with the fingerprint lock feature. The feature will allow users to lock their WhatsApp with a fingerprint ID.

If the app is not able to validate the fingerprint, users will have an option to enter a passcode to use the app. This feature was first seen being tested on an iPhone and we can expect a roll-out soon after its development is complete.

Dark Mode

Dark-mode which is primarily a theme with dark colours and dim lighting. Not only does this help in using the app at night, but it also helps to conserve the battery life of your device. We are expecting this feature to hit WhatsApp soon.

The primary objective behind releasing Dark Mode is to reduce the amount of strain on the eyes of the user. A darker theme does warrant easy viewing for the users.

Audio Picker

A new update will introduce a revamped audio picker for WhatsApp. This will allow users to play the audio file before sending it to their contacts.

Apart from that, all audio and music files stored on your phone will also be listed in the app for you to send and at a time you will be able to send 30 audio files in one go.

3D Touch Action

This feature is exclusive to iPhone users. The feature is speculated to let you to secretly read someone’s status without intimidating them. The feature is said to be already available to WhatsApp beta users and should be rolled out end users soon enough.

Private Replies

The Facebook-owned messaging app has recently introduced the private replies for Android users. This feature is expected to finally reach iOS devices. With this feature, users can privately reply to a person in a group chat.