WhatsApp buiding desktop version that can be used without phone

San Francisco: Popular instant messaging service WhatsApp is reportedly building a desktop version which would allow users to use the messaging app on their PC without connecting their phone.

In 2015, WhatsApp released a web version that mirrored the conversation from the mobile app, but to use it, one needed to have their phone connected to the internet.

Reliable WhatsApp leaker account WABetaInfo tweeted on Friday.

It can be a big deal for the chat app that has more than 1.5 billion active users worldwide. It can help users stay in touch with the people on their contact list when they are on the move. This is similar to the way Telegram works.

