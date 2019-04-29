WFI recommends names for National Sports Awards

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday recommended names of players and coaches for the National Sports Awards 2019.

These awards include Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Dronacharya Award, Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar.

As per reports, the WFI has recommended Rahul Aware, Harpreet Singh, Divya Kakran and Pooja Dhanda’s names for Arjuna award.

Besides, Virender Kumar, Sujeet Maan, Narendra Kumar and Vikram Kumar names have been recommended for Dronacharya award.

Apart from Arjuna award and Dronacharya award, the federation also recommended Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia’s names for Rajeev Khel Ratna Award while Bheem Singh and Jai Prakash for Dhyanchand award.

These awards are honoured to the players and coaches for their outstanding achievements in respective fields.

The Union Government bestows National Sports Awards every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports in India.