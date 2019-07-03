West Indies, Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate

Durham: West Indies and Sri Lanka have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match in Durham on Monday, which Sri Lanka won by 23 runs.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fines after Jason Holder’s West Indies and Dimuth Karunarathne’s Sri Lanka were both ruled to be two overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Jason Holder has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 per cent fines.

Dimuth Karunarathne has also been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 per cent fines.

If either West Indies or Sri Lanka commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Holder or Karunarathne as captain, it will be deemed a second offence and they will face a suspension.

Both Holder and Karunarathne pleaded guilty to the offences after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Sundaram Ravi and fourth umpire Rod Tucker leveled the charge.