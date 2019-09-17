West Bengal police busts arms supply racket, recovers arms, ammunition

Kolkata: Police have recovered huge cache of arms, ammunition and fake currency notes from two districts in West Bengal, according to officials.

The arms supply racket was busted at Farakka in Murshidabad district. Acting on a tip off, police nabbed two bike-borne men in Shankarpur locality.

Police sources said nine pistols, five pipe guns, 67 live cartridges, six empty magazines, fake Indian currency of face value Rs 60,000 were seized from the duo.

District police superintendent Mukesh said: “For some time we were receiving information that some people from outside the district will deliver arms to a resident of Farakka. We have arrested the suppliers. We have got the name of the intended recipient. We conducted raids but did not find him”.

Baruipur police district superintendent Rashid Munir Khan said: “We raided a house at Jibontola and arrested the two persons including the house owner. Three guns, one pipegun, one revolver, one 7 mm pistol, six other incomplete pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized”.