West Bengal man dies of electrocution in Puri

Puri: A man died after he came in contact with an 11 KV live electric wire at Durgadaspur market under Pipili police limits in Puri district today.

The deceased was identified as Shaikh Jubul, a resident of Malda town in West Bengal.

According to sources, Jubul was busy in repairing electric wire on a transformer near Durgadaspur when he accidentally came in contact with the live wire. He died on the spot.

Jubul was working as an electrician under a contractor of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), sources said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death into the incident. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post mortem.