West Bengal man dies mysteriously in Balasore

Balasore: A 45-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Bhogarai police limits of Jaleswar in Balasore district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanatan Singh of Nutanpada village under Narayangarh police limits in West Bengal. He was a mason by profession.

According to sources, Singh had been working in Balasore for the past eight months. Today morning he was found dead in his rented house by a woman who then alerted the police.

On being informed, Bhogarai Police reached the spot and seized the body. The police have registered a case (25/19) of unnatural death and the body was handed over to the deceased’s family.