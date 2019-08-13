West Bengal man dies mysteriously in Balasore

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
West Bengal man dies
18

Balasore: A 45-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Bhogarai police limits of Jaleswar in Balasore district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanatan Singh of Nutanpada village under Narayangarh police limits in West Bengal. He was a mason by profession.

Related Posts

Naveen urges Union HRD Minister to reconsider CBSE exam fee…

Cop gets 3-yr rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Low pressure: Met issues ‘Red Warning’ for seven…

According to sources, Singh had been working in Balasore for the past eight months. Today morning he was found dead in his rented house by a woman who then alerted the police.

On being informed, Bhogarai Police reached the spot and seized the body. The police have registered a case (25/19) of unnatural death and the body was handed over to the deceased’s family.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.