West Bengal Government Committed To Alleviating Poverty: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is committed to alleviating poverty.

Taking to the microblogging site, Banerjee. wrote, “our Govt in #Bangla is committed to alleviating poverty, reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholding human rights.”

The United Nations’ International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed on October 17 each year since 1993. It aims to promote awareness about the need to eradicate poverty and destitution worldwide, particularly in developing countries.

This year’s theme is “Acting together to empower children, their families, and communities to end poverty”.

Although the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was first officially celebrated by the UN in 1993, many people around the world celebrated the day annually on October 17 since 1987.