West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan flag off Iskcon Rath Yatra

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan today flagged off the Rath Yatra organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) in Kolkata.

The West Bengal CM reached the temple early today morning and offered prayers to the deities. She also inaugurated 48th edition of the Rath Yatra organised by Iskcon.

However, eyes were on newly elected TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan, who participated in the rituals as she was invited as a special guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata ISKCON Rath Yatra.

The actor and her husband were present at the inauguration ceremony along with other film stars.

The Newly-elected TMC MP, whose stand on religion and inclusiveness is “in sync” with the ISKCON’s spirit of “social harmony”, accepted the invitation following which ISKCON spokesperson Radharaman Das said, the actor represented an “all inclusive India”.

Jahan, who got married to a Kolkata-based businessman, and was heavily trolled for wearing vermilion and sporting a ‘mangalsutra’ at her oath-taking ceremony, had said, she represents an “inclusive India… which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.”

However, she found support from many politicians over the fatwa that was issued against her for being “un-Islamic”. Meanwhile, a Maulana of Deoband seminary issued a fatwa on the ground that for a Muslim woman, marrying outside of Islam is prohibited in Koran.