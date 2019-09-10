Weight Loss Tips: Ginger Water To Burn Stubborn Fat Faster

Bhubaneswar: Ginger (adrak), is used as a common beverage in every Indian household. Its pungent aroma and flavour make food more delicious.

Due to its excellent medicinal properties ginger is also recommended by our mothers, grandmothers for various health woes since ages. The natural beverage which is used widely in various medicines also helps to shed those extra kilos.

Ginger possesses antioxidant properties that cleanse the toxins present in the body. Consuming ginger helps in burning abnormal fat and regulates cholesterol level in the body.

Moreover, ginger suppresses the appetite and gives a feeling of fullness. It also improves digestion and prevents weight gain.

How to Make Ginger Water

Take a half teaspoon of grated ginger and boil it in 3 cups of water.

Let the ginger steep in the water for about ten minutes.

Use a strainer and pour the water in a glass.

Consume lukewarm.

Drink ginger water every morning on an empty stomach for best results.