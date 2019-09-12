Weight Loss Tips: Cumin (Jeera) Water To Burn Fat & Shed Kilos

Bhubaneswar: Cumin (a.ka. Jeera), which is widely used in different dishes and commonly found in every Indian kitchen, holds excellent weight loss benefits.

Cumin is low in calories and rich in antioxidants that can trigger weight loss. Besides, cumin prevents fat accumulation in the body and aids weight loss.

It also boosts body metabolism by cleaning the toxins present in the body. Cumin water is a wonderful drink when it comes to digestion.

How to drink cumin water –

Mix a spoon full of cumin powder in a glass of lukewarm water and drink it in empty stomach every day.

Soak two teaspoons of cumin seeds in a cup of water overnight. Drink this water directly in the morning.

Other Benefits:

Apart from weight loss, it keeps cholesterol level and blood sugar levels in the body under control. It also improves bowel movement and rehydrates the cells to function normally.