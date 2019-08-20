Weight loss: Five home remedies to burn fat & shed kilos

Bhubaneswar: Losing weight is not an overnight transformation, it requires effort, time and most importantly patience to achieve the ultimate goal. When you are in the weight loss mission diet plays a crucial role in shedding those extra kilos from the body.

You may be surprised to know that there are some ingredients that are readily available in the kitchen that can contribute a lot towards weight loss.

Here are five natural ingredients that could help rev up metabolism naturally and can aid in weight loss:-

Lemon and Honey – Both lemon and honey have their excellent individual properties that can contribute towards weight loss. While honey burns unnecessary fats lemon reduces fat oxidation from the body and prevents weight gain.

Cumin – Cumin aka Jeera is packed with antioxidants that flush out the toxins from the body and increases body metabolism. It also burns fat formed in and around the stomach and accelerates weight loss.

Curry leaves – Curry leaves aka Kadi Patta in Hindi, boosts digestion and detoxifies the body that triggers weight loss. Moreover, curry leaves are loaded with antioxidants properties that cut cholesterol level and keeps the sugar level in the body under control.

Cinnamon – Cinnamon aka Dalchini possesses antimicrobial and antiparasitic properties that prevent food carvings and reduces fat accumulation in the body. It also purifies the blood and regulates the body glucose levels that help to reduce weight.

Garlic – Garlic is rich in allicin which reduces inflammation and prevents you from overeating. It prevents the formation of dangerous visceral fat in the body and improves digestion. Garlic treats obesity by lowering body cholesterol and blood pressure.