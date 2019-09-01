Weather Forecast: Rain To Lash Odisha For Next 3 days

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
weather forecast
16

Bhubaneswar: Due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over east and central India during next 4-5 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over the districts of Odisha.

Related Posts

Manmohan Singh advises govt to set aside vendetta politics,…

Crimes against Women: Odisha police to set up special cell…

President appoints new governors in 5 states, TN BJP chief…

As per the latest forecast, an increase in rainfall activity is expected at few districts in the state.

  •  Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangapur, Gajapathi, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts. Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over remaining parts of the state today.
  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Malkangiri, Rayagada and Puri districts. Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over remaining parts of the state tomorrow.
  • On September 3, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapathi, Kandhamal, Naupada, and Angul districts. Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over remaining parts of the state.
Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Manmohan Singh advises govt to set aside vendetta politics,…

Crimes against Women: Odisha police to set up special cell…

President appoints new governors in 5 states, TN BJP chief…

1 of 5,171