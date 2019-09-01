Weather Forecast: Rain To Lash Odisha For Next 3 days

Bhubaneswar: Due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over east and central India during next 4-5 days.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over the districts of Odisha.
As per the latest forecast, an increase in rainfall activity is expected at few districts in the state.
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangapur, Gajapathi, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts. Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over remaining parts of the state today.
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Malkangiri, Rayagada and Puri districts. Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over remaining parts of the state tomorrow.
- On September 3, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapathi, Kandhamal, Naupada, and Angul districts. Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over remaining parts of the state.