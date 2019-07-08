Weather alert: Thunderstorm, rainfall warning for 10 dists including Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here today issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 10 districts of Odisha including capital city Bhubaneswar.

The alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Rayagada, Gajapati, Cuttack, Khurda including Bhubaneswar.

“Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over the districts between 4 pm and 7 pm today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.