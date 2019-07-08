Weather alert: Thunderstorm, rainfall warning for 10 dists including Bhubaneswar

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
rainfall alert
Representational Image
19

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here today issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 10 districts of Odisha including capital city Bhubaneswar.

The alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Rayagada, Gajapati, Cuttack, Khurda including Bhubaneswar.

Related Posts

Attack on SVNIRTAR director: Five including prime accused…

Hoteliers lament exclusion of Odisha in Central Tourism…

Vedanta Jharsuguda fire mishap: Operation in GAP plant…

“Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over the districts between 4 pm and 7 pm today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.