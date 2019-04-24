Weather alert: Thunderstorm, rainfall in nine Odisha dists

Thunderstorm, rainfall alert
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for nine districts of Odisha till 8 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Gajapati and Ganjam districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 5 pm and 8 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

