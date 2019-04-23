Weather alert: Thunderstorm, rainfall in eight Odisha dists

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
50

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for eight districts of Odisha till 5.15 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

Related Posts

EVM glitch: Polling in booth No 196 in Baramba cancelled

SC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on…

Modernisation work to hit train services Between Kapilas…

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2.15 pm and 5.15 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.