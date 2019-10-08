Weather Alert: Lightning, Rainfall Warning For Two Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here today issued lightning and rainfall alert for Balasore and Bhadrak districts till 12 PM today.

“Latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that light to moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 12 PM today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.