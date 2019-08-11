Weather alert: Intense rainfall, lightning warning for 8 Odisha districts

By pragativadinewsservice
Intense rainfall
Bhubaneswar: As many as eight districts of Odisha will experience thundershower, lightning and intense rainfall till 7.30 pm today, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre.

The districts for which the alert have been issued are Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Anugul and Cuttack.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over these districts between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm, the IMD said in the latest bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
