Weather alert: 8 districts to experience thunderstorm, rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for eight districts of Odisha till 7.15 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4.15 pm and 7.15 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

The weatherman also predicted that dangerous thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in Sukinda, Danagadi, Dharmasala, Rasulpur, Badachana blocks of Jajpur dist, Gandia block of Dhenkanal dist, Mahanga, Salepur and Tangi-Choudwar blocks of Cuttack dist within 5.38 pm today.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.