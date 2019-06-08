Weather Alert: 17 districts to experience rain, lightning

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rainfall alert for 17 districts of Odisha till 8 PM today.

The weather department has sounded alert for Nayagarh, Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati districts.

“Light thunderstorm and lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at one or two places over these districts between 5 pm and 8 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.