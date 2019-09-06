Wear your seat belt! CM Naveen does the same

Bhubaneswar: Inspiring pictures of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wearing his seat belt the moment he got into the car surfaced on the internet.

The picture that was clicked from a distance indirectly aims to promote road safety.

The Parliament had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in July and came into effect from September 1. The new law seeks to tighten traffic regulations and impose steep penalties for violations of traffic rules.

Under the new law, people not wearing helmets or seat-belts would be fined Rs 1,000 as against the earlier Rs 100, while those driving without a licence can be fined Rs 5,000 as against the earlier Rs 500, or face three-month jail.

However, the violations which attract prosecution would be dealt with, the official further said while hinting that state government was not in a hurry to implement the proposed penalties.