WCD Minister to felicitate states and districts under BBBP Scheme tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will felicitate districts and states which have successfully implemented the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

The felicitation and award function will be held in New Delhi tomorrow. The Minister of State, Debasree Chaudhuri, will be guest of honour at the event.

The objective of the programme is to felicitate states and districts which are performing well in improving Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) as per Health Management Information System (HMIS) of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data and excellent performance in awareness generation and outreach.

On this occasion, Union Minister of WCD will be felicitating Principal Secretaries/ Commissioners of the 5 States and District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners of 10 Districts from 9 States for consistent improvement in SRB.

District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners of 10 additional districts from 8 States will also be felicitated for outstanding performance under awareness generation and outreach activities.

A slide show of innovations by States/ Districts under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao will also be held followed by short videos of innovative interventions undertaken by the winning states and districts.

The BBBP scheme was launched on 22nd January, 2015. Now it is being implemented in 640 districts and all these districts are covered through advocacy and media campaign. Out of these districts, 405 are covered under Multi-Sectoral Intervention in which 100% Centrally Sponsored Scheme grant is provided directly to DM/DC for BBBP.

The latest reports on State/UT-wise SRB data for the period 2014-15 and 2018-19, reveal increase in SRB from 918 to 931 showing improving trends at the national level.