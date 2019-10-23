W&CD Minister ensures quality preparation of chhatua for improved nutrition

Bhubaneswar: Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu today reviewed the preparation of chhatua in Khurda district and directed to maintain its quality.

Carrying the momentum of having fixed day for monitoring ingredients of chhatua on 23rd of every month, officers of the Department of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti, Collectors of 3 districts, 2nos of ADMs, 1 sub-collector along with ICDS field functionaries such as DSWOs/ CDPOs/ Supervisors visited THR manufacturing units to monitor mixing of appropriate quantity of ingredients such as wheat, Bengal gram, ground nuts and sugar etc.

Through their visits the officers, besides ensuring quality production of chhatua, are also monitoring infrastructure available in THR producing SHGs. At the local level, district and subdivision level squads and members of the Jaanch Committees have also inspected the process.

Currently, under SNP beneficiaries like normal children between 6 months to 3 years are getting 2.2kg of chhatua, 1.5kg of dry ration, pregnant & nursing women are getting 4.4 kg of chhatua and 25 pieces of chiki/ladoo, severely underweight children between 6 months to 3 years are getting 4.4kg of chhatua, 83 pieces of chiki/ ladoo and severely underweight children between 3 years to 6 years are getting 1.8kg of chhatua, 42 pieces of chiki/ ladoo as THR.