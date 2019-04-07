WB poll workers threaten to boycott polls

Cooch Behar: Workers in Cooch Behar carried out protest march saying free and fair polls won’t be possible without Central Forces.They will boycott polls if not protected.

The district which is considered very sensitive will go to poll for the first phase on 11 April.

One of the poll workers leading the protest said they are fully aware of the ground realities in the state.

The Panchayat polls had witnessed unprecedented violence by Trinamool Congress cadres across the state, the protesting workers said.

As per the media reports, at least 18 people were killed in clashes during the polls and multiple incidents of booth capturing and voter intimidation across West Bengal.

Most of the people killed during the polls belonged to the Left parties and the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed rallies here said the truth behind the Maa-Mati-Manush government is something else.