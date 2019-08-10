WB Governor urges CEC to ensure ‘fear-free’ polls in state

Kolkata: The West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged CEC Sunil Arora to ensure ‘fear-free’ elections in the state, reports said.

Dhankhar on Saturday urged Arora to ensure that every voter exercises his franchise in elections without any fear. Arora had called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here in the morning.

It is worth mentioning that the recently held Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal was marred by incidents of violence. The Assembly elections in the state are due early in 2021.

The Governor took the opportunity of complimenting Arora for the conduct of the last Lok Sabha elections and urged to continue to pursue efforts to secure for every eligible voter right to vote and that the franchise is exercised without any fear.