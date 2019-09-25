Waterlogging Throws Life Out Of Gear In Twin City

Bhubaneswar: Incessant rainfall over the last 24 hours has thrown normal life out of gear in several parts of Odisha including the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Several areas in Cuttack have been waterlogged following heavy downpour since last night while water has rushed into many houses in low-lying areas.

The traffic movement in the city came to a grinding halt today, as water from drains flowing on the roads inundated several localities.

Normal life in Bhubaneswar was also adversely affected following the heavy rain with residents of several areas including Laxmi Sagar area, and Cuttack road were seen battling with waterlogging.

Apart from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, normal life across Odisha was also adversely affected today, sources said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre also predicted heavy rainfall for several Odisha district today.

