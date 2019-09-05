Water-logging woes return to Berhampur

Ganjam: A brief spell of rain caused water logging in many low lying areas in Berhampur disrupting normal life in the district on Thursday.

People residing in Gajapatinagar, Gandhinagar, Tulasinagar Brajanagar and Laxminrushinha Sahi had to face a harrowing time this morning due to the water-logging problem.

While accumulated water entered many houses in the areas, roads remained submerged with knee-deep water. Vehicular movement was the most-hit in several places as the roads was snapped due to gushing water.

However, to tackle the situation, the district administration immediately swung into action and discharged the water.

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Ganjam and other districts owing to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

