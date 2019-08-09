Water level rises in Hirakud Dam due to incessant rain

Sambalpur: The water level of the Hirakud dam reservoir has been increasing for the last two days following more inflow of water.

The dam which has a capacity of 630 feet presently stood at 607.97 foot. Sources said 6000 cusecs water is being released per second while 1 lakh 90 thousand cusecs water is now entering the dam every second.

Sources in the IMD said the state received an average of over 100 mm till yesterday. The water level in many rivers continued to swell following incessant rain in the most of the districts across Odisha.