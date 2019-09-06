Water level in Hirakud dam stands at 625.56 ft, 12 gates opened

Sambalpur: The water level in Hirakud dam reportedly stood at 625.56 feet against the optimal storage capacity of 630 feet by 9:00 AM today.

According to sources, the water inflow into the dam is 1,76,486 cusec while water outflow from the reservoir is 2,14,605 cusec by 9:00 PM today. Currently, the excess water is being released through 12 gates of the reservoir.

At 6:00 AM the water level in the dam was recorded at 625.62 feet with the inflow of 1,32,146 cusecs and the outflow of with 2,14,737 cusec water.

On Thursday the dam authorities had opened 10 gates to discharge excessive rainwater in order to maintain the water level in the reservoir.