Water level in Hirakud dam stands at 625.25 ft

Sambalpur: The water level in Hirakud dam reportedly stood at 625.25 feet against the storage capacity of 630 feet on Saturday.

Currently, the excess water is being released through 9 sluice gates of the reservoir.

The water inflow into the dam is 1,83,072 cusec while water outflow from the reservoir is 2,08,482 cusec, as reported by 6 AM today.

Notably, the dam authorities had opened the sluice gates of the reservoir to maintain the water level in the dam which increased due to incessant rain in the upper catchment areas.