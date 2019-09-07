Water level in Hirakud dam stands at 625.25 ft

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Hirakud dam
10

Sambalpur: The water level in Hirakud dam reportedly stood at 625.25 feet against the storage capacity of 630 feet on Saturday.

Currently, the excess water is being released through 9 sluice gates of the reservoir.

Related Posts

Incessant rain snaps road communication in Ganjam’s…

Solicitor General & Amicus Curiae visit Puri Srimandir

Newly-constructed structure of Nayagarh’s high school…

The water inflow into the dam is 1,83,072 cusec while water outflow from the reservoir is 2,08,482 cusec, as reported by 6 AM today.

Notably, the dam authorities had opened the sluice gates of the reservoir to maintain the water level in the dam which increased due to incessant rain in the upper catchment areas.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Incessant rain snaps road communication in Ganjam’s…

Solicitor General & Amicus Curiae visit Puri Srimandir

Newly-constructed structure of Nayagarh’s high school…

1 of 1,733