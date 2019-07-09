Water level in Hirakud Dam rises due to incessant rain

Water level in Hirakud Dam rises
Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam here witnessed a rise in water level following incessant rain, Sunil Naik, Chief Engineer, Dam Safety on Tuesday said.

The dam which has a capacity of 630 feet presently stood at 600.54 feet due to heavy rainfall. The decision on the release of water will be taken after reviewing the situation in the upper catchment area, Naik said.

Notably, on July 7, Machkund Reservoir in Koraput witnessed a rise in water level touching close to the danger mark due to heavy downpour in the upper catchment areas.

