Sambalpur: Water level in Hirakud dam continues to rise following incessant rain in upper catchment areas on Saturday.

According to reports, the water level of Hirakud now stands at 615.34 feet against the water storage capacity of 630 feet. Reportedly, 1,83,615 cusecs of water is entering the dam against the outflow of 16,929 cusecs.

The water level reached 607.97 ft by 9.00 am on Friday.

Similarly, on Thursday, the upper stream of the Mahanadi had recorded 86.37 mm of rainfall while 65.75 mm rainfall was registered in the lower catchment area.

The Hirakud Dam authorities have reportedly suspended providing water from the reservoir to the Power Channel in past two days, disrupting the hydroelectricity production in the State.