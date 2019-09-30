Water being discharged from 18 gates of Hirakud Dam

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam authorities on Monday opened two more sluice gates of the reservoir to release excess floodwater to the downstream of Mahanadi river.

Currently, the water is being discharged through 18 sluice gates of the reservoir.

According to reports, the water level in the dam stood at 630 feet.

While the inflow and outflow of water were recorded to be 2,84,223 cusecs at 6 am today, later, 3,12,993 cusecs of water were recorded entering the dam against an outflow of 3,12,993 cusecs.

Taking note of heavy inflow of water into the Hirakud reservoir due to incessant downpour in the upper catchment of Mahanadi river, the dam authorities have opened the gates.