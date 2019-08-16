Watch! Youth’s failed bid to loot cash from woman in Jharsuguda bank

Jharsuguda: A youth was apprehended while trying to make away with Rs 45,000 from a woman on the pretext of counting it for her at Bank of India, Jharsuguda branch today. The incident has been captured in the CCTVs.

The accused youth identified himself as Sajaad Ali (21) of Kamti area in Nagpur of Maharashtra.

According to reports, one Bhagabati Singh of Malimunda area had come to the bank to withdraw Rs 45,000. The youth asked to help her in counting the cash and then tried to run away from the bank premises.

In the video, it could be seen the accused youth approaching the woman, standing in the cash counter, and offering help to count the cash. As soon as the woman handed over the money to him, the accused ran towards the exit gate in a bid to escape.

If sources are to be believed the accused also tried to flee with the security guard’s gun but was chased down and subsequently nabbed by the security guard.

The youth was then handed over to Jharsuguda Town Police.