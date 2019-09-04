Watch video! Waves from Hurricane Dorian hit 2nd floor of home in Bahamas

Bahamas: The 225 mph mega-storm, Hurricane Dorian, has been wreaking havoc in the Bahamas since making landfall on Sunday.

The monster brought devastating flooding to the Bahamian islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Besides, a video showing waves from Hurricane Dorian pounding on the second floor of a home in the Bahamas is doing rounds on the internet.

The footage, taken on Monday in Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama, shows a pool of water inside the home and a wave crashing against a glass door.

Walls of water lapped into the second floors of buildings, trapped people in attics and turned streets into white water rapids.

Five died and thousands of homes were damaged when the storm practically parked itself over the collection of islands for a day in a half. Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000, were hit the hardest.

Residents on Grand Bahama Island were advised to remain sheltered on Tuesday.